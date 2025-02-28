Edon FFA Members Participate In Spring Contests

AG SALES … Marley Moyer, Anne Hug, Ella Osborn, Georgia Howard.

AG POWER … Braedyn Wehrle and Lathan Howard.

Agriculture Sales and Agriculture Power District One Contest

PRESS RELEASE – On Friday, February 7, Edon FFA members traveled to Redline Equipment in Sherwood to compete in the Ag Sales and Ag Power Career Development Event.

Through the Ag Sales CDE, students will have the opportunity to demonstrate skills in sales by participating in a wide range of activities oriented around the total sales process.

For this year’s contest, members were given the responsibility of selling lawn mowers individually and as a group. Overall, the group placed 4th in the district.

In the Ag Power contest, Edon FFA’s two members, Lathan Howard and Braedyn Wherle, demonstrated the knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and/or industrial power equipment. These members placed 9th in the district.

Grain Merchandising

In the beginning of February, Edon FFA had 7 members competed in the Grain Merchandising Career Development Event.

The purpose of this event is to stimulate interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products.

In the state preliminary rounds, the team placed 9th in the state, first in the district and will be continuing on to State on April 2! Addyson Fritch placed 7th in the State, and Makayla Anspagh, Max Radabaugh, and Amanda Schwartz will be joining her at the state competition held at Wilmington College.

We wanted to send congratulations to all of those who participated in this event for their hard work and dedication. Members included: Addyson Fritch, Amada Schwartz, Makayla Anspaugh, Lydia Tracey, Max Radabaugh, Braeydn Wherle.