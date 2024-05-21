Archbold Rotarians Learn About Goals Of FCHC Foundation

The first capital fundraising campaign of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) Foundation will have a lasting impact on healthcare delivery in Fulton County once it’s completed.

Jana Armstrong, the director of the Fulton County Health Center Foundation, told Archbold Rotarians that the foundation hopes to raise roughly half of the projected $8 to $9 million cost of building a heart and vascular center in the hospital.

Once completed, hospital staff will be able to diagnose and treat most heart conditions locally with two state of the art cath labs. She explained that only open-heart surgeries will need to be referred to other hospitals.

Although the goal for this project is to raise $4 million, Armstrong explained that the foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)3 charitable organization, hopes to support a number of smaller projects that will improve healthcare and that donations of any amount are welcomed.

For example, she said the foundation can accept memorial and tribute donations as well as one-time gifts of cash, stocks, real estate and more that can be used immediately.

Other types of gifts include lifetime giving that will be recognized on a “tree of life” at the hospital, planned gifts left through an estate, and major gifts of $50,000 or more that would allow naming rights for an appropriate area of the hospital.

To find out more about the FCHC Foundation, please visit its website: wwwfchcfoundation.org.