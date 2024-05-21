Northwest State Hosts Spring Honors Induction Ceremony

Archbold, Ohio– The Spring Induction Ceremony for the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN), Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), and Kappa Beta Delta (KBD) Honors Societies was held at Northwest State Community College (NSCC) on May 2, 2024.

The evening opened with an inspirational address from NSCC Distinguished Alumni and 2008 Nursing Graduate, Anna Trubey, followed by the member inductions. ADN, a Nursing Honor Society, welcomed eight (8) new members; PTK, a general Academic Honor Society, welcomed seven (7) new members; and KBD, a Business Honor Society, welcomed three (3) new members.

The evening concluded with a small celebratory reception. The event welcomed approximately 70 guests, including inductees, family members, and NSCC Faculty and Administration.

ALPHA DELTA NU : Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance, OH), Nicole Broshious (Toledo, OH), Kallen Brown (Holgate, OH), Kali Heffelfinger (Hicksville, OH), Bethany Klopfenstein (Paulding, OH), Caitlyn Lyons (Pioneer, OH), Grace Mayer (Archbold, OH), Charissa Meschberger (Hicksville, OH).

PHI THETA KAPPA : James Barker (Archbold, OH), Jessica Davis (West Unity, OH), Audrey Henning (Bryan, OH), Luke Kingsbury (Defiance, OH), Bethany Klopfenstein (Paulding, OH), Alyssia Smith (Liberty Center, OH), Jake Stephens (Defiance, OH).

KAPPA BETA DELTA : James Barker (Archbold, OH), Megan Hannigan (Risingsun, OH), Tatum Sheets (Hicksville, OH).

ABOUT THESE HONORS SOCIETIES

Phi Theta Kappa – Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to encourage academic achievement for two-year college students. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming. Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members.

Kappa Beta Delta – Kappa Beta Delta was established in 1997 as a specialty honor society for two-year college students in business programs. Its purpose is to recognize student scholarship and accomplishments, as well as encourage personal and professional improvement and service to others.

Alpha Delta Nu – Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society aims to recognize the academic excellence of associate degree nursing students and encourage students to pursue advanced nursing degrees. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.