Never Let Go Ministries Award Scholarships To Edgerton & Pettisville Students

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEREDGERTON WINNERS … Never Let Go Ministries recently gave $500 in scholarships to three Edgerton High School students, and to four Pettisville High School students. The NLG board of directors voted on the winners. The scholarships are given in memory of Marjoe Gineman, a 1997 graduate of Edgerton High School, who lost his life in 2010 from a drug overdose. Since 2017, including this year, NLG has given $14,000 in scholarships to Edgerton High School seniors, and including Pettisville this year, that amount is now at $16,000. Pictured are with Victor and Mary Juarez are Edgerton scholarship winners: Clara Gerschutz, Lola Giesige, Ella Miler. PETTISVILLE WINNERS … Joey Ripke, Hollyn Klopfenstein, Kelly Tietje- Never Let Go board member, Susan Ringler, and Grace Crawford.