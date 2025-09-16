Archbold Rotarians Learn About Mission Of Habitat For Humanity Of Fulton County

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BUILDING HOMES … Heidi Kern, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, recently told Archbold Rotarians that the organization is about to wrap up its 25th Fulton project, a three bedroom, 1,361 square foot home in Swanton. She explained how partner families are chosen as well as the expectations of the families once they are selected for a Habitat home build. The program was arranged by Rotarian Bob Aschliman.

PRESS RELEASE – “It’s a hand-up, not a hand-out,” Heidi Kern, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, explained to Archbold Rotarians.

The local chapter, formed in 1999, will soon complete its 25th project, a three-bedroom, 1,361 square foot home in Swanton.

Kern, who has been involved with the Habitat of Fulton County for 14 years, called the relationship between the organization and the families it helps a partnership. It begins when the family completes a comprehensive financial application that explains the family’s needs.

Those who are ultimately accepted are required to complete training on budgeting and finances as well as commit to community volunteering as part of the 2,500 hours of “sweat equity” that the family must complete before the keys are turned over to them. Most of that sweat equity is completed by helping build the house.

In exchange, the family receives a safe, affordable home – the cost of which they repay Habitat for through a no interest mortgage.

Kern explained that the average cost to rent a home comparable to a Habitat home is about $1,300 a month. However, since Habitat homes are built by volunteers who are supervised by skilled construction leaders, the average monthly mortgage payment is about $529.

As a result, the families have more money to spend on other necessities, such as healthy groceries, medical needs, education and so forth.

To date, Habitat of Fulton County has built homes for 28 families. And, of the 25 homes that the organization and its volunteers have built – only three have been returned because mortgage payments were not made.

Kern said that housing costs for Habitat construction have increased a lot since 1999. It used to cost about $68,000 for Habitat to build a three-bedroom home. Today, the cost is closer to $150,000.

As a result, she said that they may need to scale back their new home construction schedule from one a year to every two years.

However, the local chapter is also offering families with low-income assistance with home repairs and construction of mobility ramps.

Typically, Habitat of Fulton County receives about four calls a month requesting applications for home builds, but only about half of the applications are returned with all of the documentation that is required.

Habitat for Humanity funding comes from a variety of sources, including the monthly mortgage payments of completed projects. However, donations, grants and fundraising are also necessary.

One of the newest fundraisers is “playhouse construction.” For $2,500 an organization can sponsor the construction of a children’s playhouse and help build it.

Once completed, usually in one day, the playhouse is given to a family. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, visit their website: www.habitatfco.org.