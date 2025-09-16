Executive Director Of Lily Creek Farms Speaks To Archbold Rotary

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

THERAPEUTIC PROGRAM … Jami Young, the executive director of Lily Creek Farms therapeutic riding center of rural Napoleon, told Archbold Rotarians about their program and how it can benefit children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional needs. The program was arranged by Rotarian Dale Kern.

PRESS RELEASE – It all started 13 years ago when Jami Young bought her mother a horse. But one thing led to another when a therapeutic riding center was closing and looking for someone to buy its horses.

The more Jami learned about the center, the more she wondered what would happen to the children and adults who needed what the center and its horses provided them.

So, she bought the horses and the program. Thus, Lily Creek Farms came to be.

However, the program and the people it served outgrew its space in Defiance County. When Mahnke Orchard, a 30-acre apple orchard and horse boarding farm located at R208 County Road 16 near Napoleon, was for sale several years ago Lily Creek Farms moved.

Today, Lily Creek serves a little over 70 children and adults through their therapeutic riding program and 60 to 80 others with other programs involving horses.

“We are changing people’s lives every day,” Jami told the Rotarians. “Horses can heal people….they have such an impact on people.”

She explained that she heard a 10-year-old with autism say his first words – telling the horse he was riding to “walk on” after only two sessions. Or, the calming effect that a horse can have on a veteran who suffers with PTSD.

The therapeutic benefits of riding include improved self-confidence and stress reduction, improved balance and coordination, emotional control, socialization along with physical benefits such as muscle strengthening, increased range of motion, increased endurance, low level cardiovascular conditioning and improved gross and fine motor skills.

Lily Creek Farms now has 16 horses (some are leased) and 10 paid staff members (only 4 are full-time) along with about 100 volunteers. Three volunteers (a horse walker and side walkers) are required anytime someone is riding a therapy horse.

However, volunteers also help clean the stables, work in the orchard, staff the farmers’ market, staff special events and assist with fundraising.

And fundraising is a big part of Lily Creek Farms. Once it moved to Napoleon, its annual budget at the larger facility grew from $100,000 to $500,000.

Jami explained that each riding session costs $210 with the family responsible for just $40. The remainder has to be covered by donations.

The full annual cost of riding sessions for one client is $8,400. Currently, Lily Creek has to maintain a waiting list as the demand is greater than they have the funding to support.

In addition to donations, all profits from the orchard and retail store support the services that Lily Creek offers.

“Volunteers are always welcome,” Jami explained, “particularly in the fall” when apples need to be picked and cider has to be pressed.

For more information about Lily Creek Farms, check their website: www.lilycreekfarms.org.