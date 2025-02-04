Archbold Rotarians Learn About Warning Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ALZHEIMER’S DISCUSSUION … Pamela Myers (right), the senior director of programs for the Northwest and Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, recently told Archbold Rotarians that, while Alzheimer’s remains a disease that has no cure, significant treatment options have recently been developed that are effective if started early. She added that she is hopeful that an accurate blood test for Alzheimer’s disease will be approved within the next two years. The program was arranged by Rotarian Tammy Allison (left).

PRESS RELEASE – Alzheimer’s is easily the most common form of memory loss. It accounts for up to 70 percent of dementia-related illnesses, affecting 7 million Americans and 250,000 Ohioans.

Pamela Myers, an RN who serves as the Alzheimer’s Association director of programs for 43 of Ohio’s 88 counties in the northwest and central portions of the state, added it’s a disease that disproportionately affects women more than men.

About 20 percent of women 65 and older have a lifetime risk Alzheimer’s compared to 10 percent of men.)

Additionally, women are more likely to be the care-giver of a relative with Alzheimer’s.

Myers explained that about two-thirds of the 11 million Americans who are care-givers of someone with Alzheimer’s are women.

And, about 70 percent of the $400,000 lifetime cost of care for someone with Alzheimer’s is paid for by the family.

She noted those are sobering numbers, but quickly pivoted to some promising news during her presentation to Archbold Rotarians.

Newer medications have been developed to remove the plaque in the brain that destroys memory are proving effective, but only if the treatment is started early in the illness.

Unfortunately, she explained, many people don’t seek help early enough for the medication to work. Changes in a healthy brain can begin 15 to 20 years before symptoms of Alzheimer’s become noticeable. So, early screening is critical she said.

Although few people screen for Alzheimer’s, it is no different than regularly monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol for cardio-vascular health or regular monitoring for various types of cancer after reaching a certain age. And, the screening is free through Medicare.

Some of the early symptoms Alzheimer’s can include memory changes, difficulty with math or bill paying that never occurred before, becoming withdrawn, difficulty with casual conversation, changes in personality, or perhaps not keeping things organized or as tidy as before.

Myers said all types of information can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association website (alz.org). Most areas even have support groups for care-givers.

In terms of Alzheimer’s prevention, Myers explained what is good for heart health is also good for brain health. For example, engage in activities that challenge the mind, exercise, eat a healthy diet, get plenty of sleep and don’t smoke.

Myers concluded her presentation on a positive note. “I believe we are getting really close to developing an accurate blood test for Alzheimer’s disease risk,” she said. “Perhaps as soon as two years, and that will make early treatment more likely.”