FCCC Celebrates Career & Technical Education Month

PRESS RELEASE – As February arrives, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month takes the spotlight, highlighting the ever-growing impact of CTE across Ohio’s 99 career centers.

Four County Career Center (FCCC) proudly celebrates this month by acknowledging the rising number of students seizing opportunities to build successful futures through hands-on, career-focused education.

With 55 years of dedicated service, FCCC continues to evolve, providing an environment where students become the next generation of leaders, innovators, and skilled professionals.

These students—athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and scholars alike—benefit from a rich legacy built on strong partnerships and real-world learning experiences.

By working closely with local industries, FCCC ensures its curriculum aligns with workforce demands, offering invaluable work-based learning that shapes the workforce of tomorrow.

CTE at FCCC is accessible to every high school student in NW Ohio, presenting a broad array of career fields, including Ag Diesel, I.T., Diesel, Veterinary Assisting, Automotive, Electrical, Welding, Business, and much more.

With 22 partner school districts spanning Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties, FCCC delivers a unique and comprehensive educational experience.

Currently, over 900 students are enrolled in 30 diverse career and technical programs during their junior and senior years—comprising nearly 28% of the area’s juniors and seniors.

These programs not only prepare students for immediate workforce entry but also lay a solid foundation for post-secondary education and lifelong learning.

Beyond high school, FCCC extends its influence through a range of adult education programs, enhancing employability and productivity within the community.

Each year, around 2,000 adult learners engage in specialized training programs in Health, Public Safety, and Industrial Training, further solidifying FCCC’s role as a vital learning partner.

As we celebrate CTE Month, Four County Career Center honors the dedication, passion, and achievements of Ohio’s career-tech students.

Here’s to over five decades of success, impactful partnerships, and a future brimming with opportunities. Together, we continue to shape the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.