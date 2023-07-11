Archbold Rotarians Recognized For Perfect Attendance

Twelve Archbold Rotarians were recognized for maintaining perfect attendance at the club’s weekly meetings during the recently completed 2022-23 Rotary year.

Dan McQuade (pictured) has either attended every weekly meeting or done a make-up at another club since he joined Rotary in 1976, making it 45 consecutive years — the longest streak among current members. However, Bob Aschliman isn’t far behind with 43 years of perfect attendance.

Other Rotarians who were recognized for completing consecutive years of perfect attendance include: Marc Fruth, 30 years; Jeff Coressel and Lou Levy, 27 years; Cheryl Bostelman, 23 years; Artie Short, 21 years; Jodi Herman, 14 years; Kirk Weldy, 12 years; Barb Britenriker, 10 years; and Caleb Brinegar, 5 years.

Since 1989, Archbold Rotary has met every Friday for lunch at The Barn Restaurant on the Sauder Village complex.

When Dan McQuade joined Rotary in 1976, the club met in the community room on the lower level of the Farmers and Merchants State Bank. For a short time in 1988, the club met at the American Legion Hall in Archbold.