Edgerton Girl Scouts Build Benches For Village Park

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCOMMUNITY PROJECT … Cadettes from Troop 10487 made and delivered these two benches to the town park as their Silver Award. They found a need for the town, spoke with the mayor about how to proceed, figured out cost and plans to build the benches. Then they received a generous donation from Big C lumber for the wood and paint. They painted the boards and assembled the benches and delivered them to the park for all to enjoy at the upcoming Edgerton Homecoming. They put in over 50 hours of planning and work to make it happen. Pictured are (Front) Riley Hawkins, Isabel Breen, Baliegh Nickels. (Back) Mayor Day, Alan Hummel from Big C, Sandy Wood- Leader, Neal Imm-Advisor.