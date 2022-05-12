Archbold Rotary Announces FCCLA Scholarship Winners

Facebook

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Archbold Rotary awarded two $500 college scholarships to seniors who distinguished themselves as service leaders in the Archbold High School FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America) organization. From left: Rotary president Luther Gautsche, Emma Nafziger, Rotary assistant president Dale Kern and Emma Hall. About 13 Rotarians attended the year-end FCCLA breakfast that Rotarians prepared before school started on May 5.