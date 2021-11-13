Archbold Rotary Club Welcomes Two New Members

With the addition of Dexter Krueger (left) and Aaron Alt, Archbold Rotary now has 54 active members and 3 honorary members. Both were brought in as members at the November 10 Rotary meeting.

Dexter is Archbold’s village engineer. He and his wife, Melissa, live in Archbold with their children: Anna, Zachary, Noah, Ruby and Leah. In the fall, he is a high school football official and enjoys researching and reading local history.

Aaron is Archbold’s planning director. Originally from Delphos, he and his wife, Christine, have lived in Archbold with their children: Alexa and Gianna, since 2015. During his free time, Aaron enjoys construction projects and volunteering. Welcome to Archbold Rotary!