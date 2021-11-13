McComb Lions Club Member Special Guest At Pioneer Lions Club Meeting

GUEST SPEAKER … On Monday, November 8th, Pioneer Area Lions President Barry Brown (right) welcomed 1VDG Dave Stockum (left) as guest speaker.

Dave is a member of McComb Lions Club and said we should examine our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities & threats (SWOT) and put our local community needs first.

Areas Lions should concentrate on are pediatric cancer, sight and hearing, hunger and environment. Pioneer Lions will be setting up the fairgrounds Christmas display.