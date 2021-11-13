Archbold Rotarians Learn About Special Grounds Coffee Company

Tara Dumas, community outreach director at Sara’s Garden in Wauseon, explained Special Grounds Coffee Company to Rotarians on November 10.

Special Grounds was born from a desire to provide a meaningful vocational experience for individuals with disabilities who attend the New Horizons Academy at Sara’s Garden.

“Changing lives… one cup at a time!” she said. Students between the ages of 14 and 22 create delicious, high quality products and a welcoming environment from their Wauseon location at 854 S. Shoop Ave.

They stamp the cup sleeves, put stickers on the cups and assemble the breakfast burritos, for example. Their coffee is made from beans that come from 10 different countries, but Special Grounds roasts and flavors the coffee beans in-house.

Special Grounds is open daily starting at 6:30 a.m. The program was arranged by Kirk Weldy.