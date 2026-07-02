Archbold Rotary Donates Nearly $17,000; Tod Hug Takes Over As President

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PASSING THE GAVEL … As a new Rotary year began July 1, past Rotary president Matt Mello (left) turned the gavel over to Tod Hug, president for the 2026-27 Rotary year. During Matt’s year as president, the Archbold Rotary Club and its members made nearly $17,000 in donations to senior scholarships, various community projects and programs, and to support Rotary programs to eliminate polio and improve health in the world.

During the 2025-26 Rotary year, Archbold Rotary and Rotarians donated nearly $17,000 to senior scholarships as well as various community projects and programs, with additional funding going toward Rotary projects designed to rid the world of polio and improve health – particularly in Central America and Ukraine – through Rotary’s Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad (MESA) program.

Following Rotary’s motto of “service above self,” Archbold Rotary awarded some $9,400 in college scholarships, including two $500 service scholarships to seniors who participated in AHS Impact, the school’s service club, and one $500 scholarship to an Archbold area student attending Northwest State Community College.

Other donations totaling $800 were given to Archbold Elementary, Archbold Middle School and Archbold High School. The club also made a $3,500 donation to the Archbold sports complex project.

Community donations included $1,000 to the Fulton County Heart Radiothon and $500 to Fulton County Christmas Cheer.

Some $1,573 was given to Rotary to support MESA and other international projects coordinated by Rotary.

Archbold Rotary, assisted by the Four County Career Center culinary arts program, also sponsored two community meals, and Archbold Rotarians, in cooperation with Fulton County Habitat for Humanity and the Archbold FFA, sponsored a children’s playhouse.

Matt Mello served as president of the Rotary Club during the past year, with Tod Hug taking over as president for the 2026-27 Rotary year. Other officers are Kirk Weldy, secretary, and Caleb Brinegar, treasurer.

Archbold Rotary directors for 2026-27 are Levi Wyse, club service; Royal Short, youth services; Tina Draine, vocational service; and Bill Rufenacht, membership.

Archbold Rotary holds weekly noon luncheon meetings on Wednesdays at The Barn Restaurant on the Sauder Village complex.