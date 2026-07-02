Susan K. Miller

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(Attended Montpelier High School)

Susan Kay Miller, a devoted Christian and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on June 27, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

Her unwavering strength and resilience through two decades of health challenges were a testament to her indomitable spirit.

Born as Susan Kay Miller, she attended Montpelier High School before pursuing higher education at the University of Phoenix in Denver, Colorado. There, she earned her degree in business, laying the foundation for a life marked by determination and perseverance.

Susan found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a passion for gardening, nurturing beauty and growth with her hands and heart.

Her goldendoodle, Brodie, was her constant companion and brought her endless happiness. Her faith was central to her life; as a devoted Christian, she drew strength from her beliefs and found solace in her worship.

She is survived by her sons Sean and Derek Kevin; her cherished grandchildren Dylan and Evelyn; and her brothers Chuck and Rich. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Denver and Margaret; and her sister Nancy.

The love she shared with those around her will remain an enduring legacy. May Susan’s memory bring comfort to all who knew her.