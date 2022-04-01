Archbold Rotary Given Preview Of Upcoming Archbold High School Musical

Facebook

MALE LEADS … For Archbold High School’s production of the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast include from left: Logan Grime, Tyler Wyse, Carter Kruse, Joshua Reeb, Aden McCarty and Brennan Garrow. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

FEMALE LEADS … For Archbold High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast the weekend of April 8 through 10 include (from left): Natalie Seibert, Ella Throne, Annika DeLong, Meg Mello and Norah Ruffer.

Archbold Rotarians were given a preview of Archbold High School’s spring musical — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which will be presented four times the weekend of April 8 to 10.

Three of the shows — the 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday presentations and the 2:30 p.m. Sunday show — will feature the production’s lead actors and actresses while the Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. features the understudies.

The musical will be presented in the high school auditorium. Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62766.

The box office schedule for in person advance ticket sales can be found on the Archbold Vocal Music Boosters Facebook page with all remaining tickets sold one hour before each performance at the box office.

Eleven of the lead actors and actresses sang several songs from the show at the March 30 Rotary meeting.