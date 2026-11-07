Grant Will Help Cover Unpaid School Lunches, Elementary Library In Montpelier

MONTPELIER SCHOOLS GRANT … Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Montpelier Area Foundation board members Colin Rockey and Susie Rockey; Montpelier Area Foundation President Chuck Moore; Montpelier Exempted Village Schools representative Michele Anderson; Montpelier Area Foundation board members Kara Custar, Deb Clum, Alice Miller; and Montpelier Area Foundation Secretary Rachael Sostoi-Willis.

The Montpelier Area Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant to the Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, thanks to Montpelier resident Janet Bennett’s generosity. The funds will be split between paying for unpaid school lunches and for the elementary school library.

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