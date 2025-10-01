Archbold Rotary Learns About Mission Of AHS Impact

COMMUNITY SERVICE … The Archbold High School service club Impact, formerly called F.C.C.L.A., recently told Archbold Rotarians about their planned community service projects for the school year. From left: Archbold Rotary president Matt Mello, AHS Impact members Willa Ruffer and Joel Ward, and Archbold Rotarian Royal Short, who arranged the program.

PRESS RELEASE – Archbold High School’s student service club is now called AHS Impact. Its 110 members have planned a full year of community service projects that members Willa Ruffer and Joel Ruffer shared with the Rotarians.

Throughout the year, Impact members can participate in a variety of monthly projects with residents at Fairlawn Haven.

Club members will also build a children’s playhouse at St. John Christian Church that Fulton County Habitat for Humanity will then present to an Archbold area family. They also spend a day volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Toledo.

During the Christmas holidays, Impact members will volunteer at the Festival of Trees to benefit Triangular Processing, as well as help with the set-up of Archbold’s Festival of Lights in Ruihley Park, serve as “Santa’s elves” to answer letters to Santa that are left in the mailbox at Archbold’s community garden in Ruihley Park, and help with packaging for Fulton County’s Christmas Cheer.

During the year, Impact members will collect personal care items to donate to the Archbold FISH food pantry.

And, the week of the Archbold – Liberty Center football game AHS Impact has planned a variety of suicide and mental health awareness programs as part of Yellow Ribbon Week at the high school.

The service clubs at both high schools will hold competing bake sales to raise money that they will then present to the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition to support youth suicide awareness and prevention programming.

The students noted that every year the bake sale competition has been held the Archbold community-supported bake sale has raised more than Liberty Center.

Archbold Rotary hosts the club’s year-end breakfast at the high school where Rotary presents two service scholarships to seniors who have been very active in the service club and its projects throughout high school.