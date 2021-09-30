Archbold Rotary Makes Donation To Offset Costs Of Downtown Mural

Archbold Rotary president Luther Gautsche presents Archbold mayor Brad Grime with a check for $5,500 to help offset the cost of the downtown mural that was painted during the summer on the south wall of the former Rupp Furniture building.

Also participating in the presentation are council member and Rotarian Karla Ball and former Archbold mayor and Rotarian Jim Wyse, both of whom also served on the mural committee.

Last year, Archbold Rotary donated nearly $19,000 to a variety of community projects and programs as well as senior scholarships and international service projects. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self.