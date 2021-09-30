Montpelier Mayor Yagelski & Bryan Mayor Schlade Elected To OMEA Executive Committee

COLUMBUS, OH: The Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) recently held elections for the organization’s Board of Directors and Board leadership during the annual OMEA General Membership meeting, which took place in Columbus on Sept. 22.

The OMEA is guided by a 16-member Board of Directors, elected by their peers to staggered four-year terms. Board seats are held by OMEA member communities. The City of Bryan, City of Painesville, City of Tipp City and City of Westerville were elected to four-year terms on the OMEA Board of Directors.

Additionally, the City of Wapakoneta was elected as an ex-officio member of the OMEA Board.

Following the election, the OMEA Board of Directors conducted its annual reorganization meeting and elected City of Wadsworth Mayor Robin Laubaugh as president of the Board.

Village of Montpelier Mayor Steven Yagelski and City of Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade were elected to the Board’s three-member Executive Committee.

The outgoing OMEA Board President, City of Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen, was elected as an ex-officio member of the Executive Committee in recognition of his years of service and to provide expertise and guidance to the new members of the executive committee.

During the OMEA General Membership meeting, two new honorary members were announced:

• Kathy Cocuzzi, Mayor, City of Westerville

• David Collinsworth, former City Manager, City of Westerville (retired January 2021) and City of Tipp City

The OMEA general membership selects honorary members in recognition of individuals whose dedication and service on behalf of public power has been of the highest order.