Archbold Rotary Welcomes New Member

NEW MEMBER … Fazil Gorgun (left), the branch manager of the Huntington Bank in Archbold, became the newest Archbold Rotarian on July 6. A native of Cyprus, Fazil and his wife Amanda, a Pettisville native, live in Archbold with their two children. He was proposed by Bill Rufenacht (right). Archbold Rotary now has 55 active members and three honorary members. The club meets every Wednesday for lunch at The Barn Restaurant on the Sauder Village complex. For more information on the Archbold Rotary Club, please visit the club website at www.archboldrotary.org. (PHOTO PROVIDED)