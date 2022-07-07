Michelle Herr (1977-2022)

Facebook

Michelle Lynn Herr, known as a very generous and one-of-a-kind person, age 44, of Metamora, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, July 5, 2022, after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born November 22, 1977, in Wauseon, Ohio to Ronald and Rebecca (Mossing) Ehrsam. Michelle was a 1996 graduate of Evergreen High School. On December 12, 1998, she married Jeff Herr.

Michelle worked as a waitress at Country Charm Café, owned and operated by her parents, since it opened in 1995. Michelle was a people person and didn’t judge anyone.

She had a way with the customers on an individual basis, and was known to look after the regulars and suggest what they should or should not have to eat that day based on their health conditions.

Michelle loved being outdoors, whether it was camping with family and friends or riding 4-wheelers up north, she loved it all.

She served as president of the Evergreen Athletic Boosters, Evergreen Music Boosters, EEPA, and was a 26-year 4-H advisor. Michelle loved camping and watching shows at The Fulton County Fair.

Michelle will be remembered as a very giving person. She put others’ needs before her own. She donated blood and plasma to the American Red Cross on a regular basis, and even at the end of her life, she was able to become an eye and tissue donor.

Michelle was passionate about organ donation and had a t-shirt that read “Of course I’m an Organ Donor, who wouldn’t want a piece of this.”

Michelle loved spending time with her family and looked forward to Wednesday’s when she babysat her nieces.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 23 years, Jeff; daughters, Emily and Lilly Herr; four-legged companion Harleigh; parents, Ron and Rebecca Ehrsam; sister, Jennifer (Tommy) Herr; brother, Michael (Laura) Ehrsam; sister-in-law Mary (Jack) Carson, brother-in-law, Steve Herr; nephews and nieces, Nathan Herr, Hannah (Tony) Boger, Allison Herr, Ashley Herr, Brittany (Dylan) Henricks, Levi Carson; Grace, Delilah, and Stella Ehrsam.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12th from 3 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Visitation will resume Wednesday, July 13th from 8 am to 11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Resurrection will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, Evergreen Music Boosters, or Life Connection of NW Ohio.

