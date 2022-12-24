ARCHBOLD SCHOOL BOARD: $5,000 STEM Grant Received By Robotics Class

MIDDLE SCHOOL REPORT … Board President Jeremy Hurst (left), Superintendent Jayson Selgo, and board member Karen Beck hear the middle school report. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

High School Principal Royal Short shared some good news with the Archbold Board of Education at their meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 in the High School Media Center.

“We also got some good news that didn’t make the board report, but I wanted to share it with you.”