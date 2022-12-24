Charles Silveous (1943-2022)

Charles William Silveous, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on December 22nd, following a prolonged battle with cancer Those who knew him knew to call him “Chuck.”

Chuck was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Raymond and Minnie (Taft) Silveous on March 19, 1943.

He graduated from nearby Nevada High School in 1961 where he participated in FFA.

Shortly after graduation, Chuck met the love of his life, Karen (Woodring), while out roller skating; they were married on June 16, 1963 at Fulton Union Christian Church.

A devoted husband, Chuck loved his wife well for 59 years. Chuck spent 42 years working for Dielman Inc. in Wauseon, but never really stopped working in his retirement years.

He loved driving truck and hauled for McDonald Farms and Chris Johnson Trucking after concluding his career at Dielman’s.

One of the biggest loves of his time driving were the opportunities to pick up his grandchildren for rides, memories that are still cherished by those who got to spend this time with him.

If you knew him, you understood that Chuck always kept himself busy working on projects around his own homestead as well as volunteering both his wealth of knowledge and capable hands to help friends and family in times of need.

When he wasn’t working, Chuck loved spending time camping with family, especially at the Fulton County Fair, where his children and many grandchildren raised and showed 4-H projects – he and Karen served together for years as advisors to Pike Kountry Kids.

They were known for hosting an annual Labor Day celebration that was not to be missed by friends and family.

Besides camping, Chuck loved to spend time fishing and never turned down an opportunity to cast a line with any one of his kids or grandkids when they asked.

More than anything, Chuck loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, and their three daughters, Kathy (Terry) Hardin, Theresa (Ron) Buchhop, and JoAnn (Tim) Eddings, and an adopted grand-daughter, Keely Silveous. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Brittany (Brandon) Schroeder, Matthew Hardin, Jacob (Michelle) Buchhop, Rachel Buchhop, Nathan Buchhop, Ben Eddings, Megan (Derek) Badenhop, Thomas Eddings, Courtney Eddings. Chuck also leaves eight great-grandchildren to celebrate his legacy: Luke, Joel, and Caroline Schroeder; Allison Mills; Madison Eddings; Amelia and Declan Badenhop; and Sophia Silveous. He is also survived by brothers Tom (Fran), Bob, Dean, Roger, and Paul David (Kandy) and sisters Opal Stansbery and Virginia Hagen Chuck also leaves behind many more nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Waiting to receive him in heaven are two of his children, Chucky and Dawn Deborah (Deb); three grand-children, Kasey, Ashley, and Dalton; his parents, Raymond and Minnie; and brothers George, Wayne, and Kenneth.

Visitation for friends and loved ones will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4-7pm at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Pastor Jon Silveous of Maple Grove/Good Hope Methodist Church will be leading a service at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Fulton Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make an expression of sympathy to consider a memorial contribution to the Fulton County Fair Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Silveous family. The obituary for Charles was lovingly prepared by his family.