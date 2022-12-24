BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: BPA Approves BMU Strategic Plan For 2023-26

CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE … Beautiful fresh poinsettias tastefully decked the BPA room as they met for their meeting during the week before Christmas. Present around the table for the December 20, 2022 meeting were board members Tom Sprow, Karen Ford, Dick Long, Annette Schreiner (vice-chair), Jim Salsbury (chairman), Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, Attorney Rhonda Fisher and Clerk Treasurer Laura Rode. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The Bryan BPA board met on December 20, 2022, but their final meeting of the year is scheduled for December 29, 2022 at noon.

During the December 20 meeting, the board approved the minutes of the December 6, 2022 meeting, the clerk treasurer’s report, payment of the bills and a few resolutions.