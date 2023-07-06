ARCHBOLD SCHOOL BOARD: Board Approves Personnel Recommendations During Special Meeting

By: Amy Wendt

Archbold Board of Education met on July 6, 2023, in the High School Media Center for a very brief special meeting.

Board members Jeremy Hurst, Gina Benecke and Skeet Hug were present while Tyson Stuckey and Karen Beck were both absent.

After accepting the light agenda, the Board approved the following Personnel Recommendations:

– A one-year contract for Dale Openlander as a Classiﬁed Substitute for the 2023-2024 school year, pending all requirements and certiﬁcations being successfully met.

– A one-year contract for Jill Van Horn as a Classiﬁed Substitute for the 2023-2024 school year, pending all requirements and certiﬁcations being successfully met.

– A one-year contract for Stephen Lange as a Classiﬁed Substitute for the 2023-2024 school year.

– A one-year contract for Emily Walker as a Classiﬁed Substitute for the 2023-2024 school year, eﬀective July 1, 2023.

– A one-year contract for Cynthia Cassidy as a Classiﬁed Substitute for the 2023-2024 school year, pending all requirements and certiﬁcations being successfully met.

– A one-year supplemental contract for Jill Nafziger as Fall Concessions Manager for the 2023-2024 school year.

– One-year supplemental contracts for Todd Nafziger (50%) and Royal Short (50%) as Concessions Manager Assistants for the 2023-2024 school year.

– A one-year contract for Garrett Grime as AMS Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

– A one-year contract for Abby Thompson as Elementary Counselor for the 2023-24 school year.

– Accepted the resignation of JoAnn Cousino, Cafeteria Cook, eﬀective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:01 am. The next regular meeting of the Archbold Board of Education will be held on August 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm.

