Megan Schulte Excited To Serve As New Williams County 4-H Educator

When Mr. and Mrs. Dale and Stacy Schulte watched their daughter graduate from Kalida High School in Putnam County in 2019, they knew she would achieve her dream.

Born in 2000, Ms. Megan Schulte grew up heavily involved in the local 4-H and FFA programs. Having spent 10 years in 4-H, Megan knew what she wanted to do with her life.

So, when she graduated in 2019, she then went to Ohio State University where she majored in community leadership with a community and extension education specialization pathway, graduating in 2022.

She then started working on Lima’s OSU campus as an admissions counselor for 7 months after graduation before applying to her dream job- a 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator.

On Monday, June 26, 2023, Megan began her dream career, which mostly consists of keeping up with 4-H activities and preparing for judging 4-H projects at the moment.

When asked about her goals, Megan replied that she wants “to get to know people and make community connections while early on in (her) career.”

“This is my dream career, so I’m looking forward to working with educating others on agriculture and the 4-H program.”

“It’s exactly what I went to school for and I’m extremely lucky and excited to be serving in this position.”

Having done everything from serving on the Junior Fair Board, being crowned Fair Queen, attending Camp Palmer throughout the summer, and receiving her American Degree while in FFA, Megan feels especially prepared to fill this role.

“I have experience interning with many extension offices while at OSU and feel(s) well prepared to serve the Williams County Community”, said Schulte.

