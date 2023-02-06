Archbold @ Swanton Girls Varsity Basketball

Archbold 52 Swanton 17

SWANTON – Carly Grime had five field goals, including a pair of triples, for 12 points as Archbold (9-10, 2-4 NWOAL) dominated Swanton 52-17.

Sophie Rupp added 10 for the Bluestreaks, who forced 27 Bulldog (9-10, 1-5) turnovers on the night.

Swanton’s Alaina Pelland made two free throws and a three-pointer for five points.

ARCHBOLD (52) – Rupp 10; McQuade 7; C. Grime 12; Perez 8; Ruffer 0; Pedraza 5; Rodriguez 2; N. Grime 1; Meyer 7; Thiel 0; Reyes 0; Forward 0; Gericke 0; Totals: 13-5-11 – 52

SWANTON (17) – Crow 4; Finfera 2; Gowing 4; Floyd 2; Pelland 5; Lagrange 0; Totals: 4-2-3 – 17

ARCHBOLD 20 17 14 1 – 52

SWANTON 7 2 6 2 – 17

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 24-20

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.