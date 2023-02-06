Monday, February 6
January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

No Comments

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).

The title department issued a total of 1,413 (1.392) titles; new cars 65(101), used cars 832 (727), new trucks 48 (56), used trucks 324 (341), vans 33 (9), motorcycles 21 (33), manufactured homes 6 (14), trailers 19 (20), travel trailers 12 (16), motor homes 3 (13), buses 5 (1), off-road vehicles 34 (44), watercraft 3 (11), outboard motors 0 (1), other 8 (5), with a total of fees collected being $762,528.97 ($753,428.98).

 

