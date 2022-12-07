Wednesday, December 7
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Appropriations For 2023 Fiscal Year

2023 BUDGET … Councilor Chad Kern had a few questions for Village Administrator Donna Dettling about appropriations proposed for the 2023 fiscal year.

By:  Amy Wendt

In the regular meeting held on Monday, December 5, 2022, Archbold Village Council approved Ordinance 2022-72 to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the Village of Archbold during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and declared an emergency after a suspension of the rules.

