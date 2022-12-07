Four County Career Center Hosts Career Exploration Days

Four County Career Center hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,800 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from Career Center students and instructors.

Career Exploration Days are an opportunity for sophomores to learn more about the programs to make decisions about attending the Career Center during their junior and senior years of high school.

Students can also learn more about the opportunities available by taking the new 360 Virtual Tour of the campus at www.fourcounty.net.

Enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is now open and students can apply at the Four County website. Open House for parents and students will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Shown (above) in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Pettisville sophomore Reagan Steele, and Wauseon sophomores Lolly Santillanes and Talia Gerlach with Career Center students Alayna Perez (Archbold), Kierra Gore (Archbold), and Jenae Kinsman (Archbold). Shown (below) in the I.T. Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Career Center student Andy Mosier (Fairview) with Hilltop sophomore Jaren Dennison.