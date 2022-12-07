DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Search For Three New Part-Time Police Officers

BUSINESS … Delta Village Council had a short fifteen minute council meeting on December 5, approving multiple old and new business items (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

Delta Village Council began their regular meeting on December 5, at 5:30 p.m. All in attendance stood for the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Matt Boyd from Trinity Lutheran Church praying over the meeting.

Minutes from the previous meeting on November 21 were approved by council.