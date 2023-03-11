ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Moratorium On Small Box Stores; Live Archbold App Unveiled

LIVE ARCHBOLD APP … Council members Kevin Eicher, Karla Ball, and Vaughn Bentz hear Parks and Rec Director Jen Kidder sharing information about the new Live Archbold mobile device app. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Monday, March 6, 2023, Archbold Village Council met for a regular meeting with all members present.

Included in the full agenda was the final reading on Resolution 2023-09 Declaring a Moratorium on the Acceptance of Applications Relating to the Establishment or Expansion of Small Box Discount Stores Indefinitely.