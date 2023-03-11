FAYETTE OPERA HOUSE: Area Talent Showcased At The Bean Creek “Souper” Coffee House

DUST 2 DUST … Started out the lineup of nine local artists. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Fayette Opera House was the place to be to catch local musical talent at the Bean Creek "Souper" Coffee House showcase on Thursday, March 9.

The evening began with a soup supper featuring homemade chicken noodle, stuffed green pepper, potato soups, and chili. Grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts, and drinks rounded out the menu.