ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Prepares To Receive OneOhio Opioid Settlement Funds

GETTING PREPARED … Village Administrator Donna Dettling explains to Council that a separate special fund must be set up for the receipt of OneOhio Opioid Settlement money that is being distributed to local governments. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

In the short regular meeting of the Archbold Village Council held on Monday, November 21, 2022, council discussed the future receipt of funds from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement to local governments.

Council approved Resolution 2022-070 to establish a new Special Fund 214 for Drug Use Prevention and Create Revenue and Expense Accounts and declaring an emergency.