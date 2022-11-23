WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Chad Branum Sworn In As New Member Of Wauseon Fire Department

OATH OF OFFICE … City of Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner reads the Oath Of Office as part of swearing in the fire department’s newest firefighter Chad Branum. Branum was presented a symbolic flag, to which he will raise on his first and last day on the department. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

Wauseon City Council held their latest meeting on November 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kathy Huner and was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

A roll call was taken by Clerk of Council Korin Baumgartner before the minutes from the previous council meeting on November 7 and the Committee of the Whole meeting on November 17 were approved.