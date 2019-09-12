Archbold’s Troop 63 Announces Local Eagle Scout Projects

NEW BACKSTOPS … Mason Hausch with the project beneficiary representative Barry Ranzau from the Ridgeville Township. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Five boys from Archbold Scouts BSA Troop 63 are currently working on Eagle Scout projects in area parks. To earn Scouting’s highest award, each Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, work his way up the six ranks of scouting, serve as a leader in his troop, and complete a major community service project. Life Scouts Mason Hausch, Ben Holley, Ben Morris, Isaac Reichert and Josiah Ruiz are all in various stages of working on their Eagle Projects. Mason Hausch and Ben Holley’s projects both involve making improvements in Ridgeville Park.

Holley recently completed a 84’ X 4’ sidewalk leading from the parking lot to the pavilion. Hausch installed two 10’ X 50’ chain-link backstops on the basketball court.

In Pettisville Park, Ben Morris is working on several improvements, including building new life preserver cabinets, replacing horseshoe pit backtops, and installing mulch under picnic tables. In Archbold’s Ruihley Park, Isaac Reichert will soon begin work on a GaGa Ball pit. Meanwhile, Josiah Ruiz is finalizing plans to update the tree markers along paths in Goll Woods.

“We are excited about these projects mean for our area communities,” said Scoutmaster Paul Reichert. “The boys are hoping to break a Troop record set achieved in 1973, when four boys, Roger Apger, Michael Bernath, Daniel Bettison and Michael Penrod all became Eagle Scouts in a single year.

“Two boys – Austin Rearick and John Ruscigno – have already earned their Eagle rank in 2019, so if Hausch, Holley, Morris, Reichert and Ruiz all complete their projects this year, a new Troop record of seven new Troop 63 Eagle Scouts in one year will be set!”

All told, 45 Archbold Scouts have reached the rank of Eagle since Robert Roth became the first back in 1952. Troop 63 was founded in 1944, and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

RIDGEVILLE PARK PROJECT … Ben Holley stands on his sidewalk.

BUILDING PRESERVER CABINETS … Levi Baus, J.J. Foster, and Ben Morris working on Ben Morris’s project.



