Local Students Named To Trine University President’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students were named to the President’s List:
- Cade Brenner of West Unity, majoring in Sport Management
- Blake Dulle of Edon, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Noah Jay of Montpelier, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
- Ashlynn Martin of Pioneer, majoring in Elementary Education
- Chloe Martin of Montpelier, majoring in Elementary Education
- Faith Miller of Montpelier, majoring in Elementary Education
— Press release