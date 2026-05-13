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Local Students Named To Trine University President’s List

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The Village Reporter — current week's edition preview

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

The following area students were named to the President’s List:

  • Cade Brenner of West Unity, majoring in Sport Management
  • Blake Dulle of Edon, majoring in Civil Engineering
  • Noah Jay of Montpelier, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
  • Ashlynn Martin of Pioneer, majoring in Elementary Education
  • Chloe Martin of Montpelier, majoring in Elementary Education
  • Faith Miller of Montpelier, majoring in Elementary Education

— Press release

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