Local Students Named To Trine University President’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

The following area students were named to the President’s List:

Cade Brenner of West Unity, majoring in Sport Management

Blake Dulle of Edon, majoring in Civil Engineering

Noah Jay of Montpelier, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech

Ashlynn Martin of Pioneer, majoring in Elementary Education

Chloe Martin of Montpelier, majoring in Elementary Education

Faith Miller of Montpelier, majoring in Elementary Education

— Press release