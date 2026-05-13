NOCAC Marks Community Action Month, Highlights 61 Years Of Service To Northwest Ohio

Defiance, OH (May 13, 2026) – Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is in its 61st year of serving Northwest Ohio, currently including Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties. Every county NOCAC provides services in has representatives on the NOCAC board, which includes an equal number of private-sector members, elected public officials and elected representatives of the client sector.

Angie Franklin, Executive Director of NOCAC, shared: “May is Community Action Month, and we are proud to celebrate the incredible work Community Action Agencies do every day to strengthen families, support self-sufficiency and improve communities. NOCAC is honored to be part of a network of more than 1,000 Community Action Agencies, including 48 agencies serving all 88 counties in Ohio. I am especially grateful for the dedication of the NOCAC team, whose commitment to serving others truly changes lives every day.”

NOCAC services support and stabilize communities. Whether it is childcare, digital literacy, financial education, weatherization or housing, NOCAC helps people stay in the homes, jobs and communities they care about. Programming focuses on supporting the Community Action Promise of changing people’s lives, embodying the spirit of hope, improving communities and making America a better place to live. NOCAC cares about the entire community and is dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.

— Press release