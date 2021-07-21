Area Agriculture Instructors Receive State Recognition

Several area agriculture instructors received state recognition by the OAAE (Ohio Association of Agriculture Educators) this summer from 2020 and 2021.

The OAAE is the state organization of members that provide school-based agricultural education in middle through postsecondary levels.They advocate, provide professional development an d work to recruit and retain agricultural educators.

Area teachers serving in leadership positions the past year were: Past President – Anthony Wayne – Whitney Short; Sentinel – Fayette – Pam Sc hultz; Pathway Chair for Ag Business – Anthony Wayne – Courtney Bockbrader; Liaison to FFA Camp – Edon – Hannah Everetts; Advisor – Pettisville – John Poulson

Years of Service Milestones were for 2020: 1 year – Alexandra DeWitt, Patrick Henry graduate teaching in Wayne County; 5 years – Katie Frey – West Unity; 10 years – Meredith Wolfe – Oregon-Clay; 20 years – Eric Hite – Four County Career Center; 30 years – Don Hammersmith – Ayersville

Years of Service Milestones for 2021: 10 years – Katie Black – Wauseon; 15 years – Stephanie Conway – Bowling Green, Pam Schultz – Fayette, Jess Tracey – North Central; 20 years – Ryan Sell – Archbold

Recognized with 31 of Service and Retiring was Don Hammersmith of Ayersville.

The state meeting took place at the Ohio Agriculture Research Development Center and Agricultural Technical Institute, Ohio State in Wooster, Ohio.

The educators also participated in educational workshops and tours. The 2021 national conference will take place in New Orleans, LA in late November.