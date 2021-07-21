Delta Teacher Dennis Heban Named Ohio American Legion Educator Of The Year

Mr. Dennis Heban, has been selected as the Ohio American Legion Educator Of the Year for 2021. He was initially selected by the principals of the Delta Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, and the School Superintendent.

Dennis was then endorsed by the Delta American Legion Post 373, and then progressed through the county, district, and state, or Department contests, where he was judged to be the best of the best teachers in Ohio in 2021.

Each of the fourteen Legion Districts in Ohio are encouraged to submit one nominee, to vie for this honor. The school staff covers the professional issues relating to the candidate’s qualifications, and the American Legion fills in the personal and community activities for the candidate, to ensure they are all around well deserving.

Mr. Heban is well deserving of this award, and he will receive further recognition at the Ohio American Legion Convention in October.

The qualifications and achievements required to win this award are indicative of the many fine teachers in Ohio, and how hard it is to win.

The American Legion, and Post 373 run this, and other programs in our schools, to augment the school curriculum, not to intervene or interfere with normal classwork.

All of our programs address subjects on the state curriculum list that must be completed before graduation. This is work above and beyond the classroom, but it can be very rewarding in cash, travel, or scholarships.

Without great teachers, students have to work harder to master their lessons. Mr. Heban has been awarded the Franklin B. Walter award four times by appreciative students he has helped.

He has also been President of the local teachers union, and served on his home school districts School Board.

And the subjects he teaches to earn all this; try Geometry, Statistics, and Calculus. That takes extra time, as many students occasionally need extra help.

In addition to raising a family on a live stock farm, Mr. Heban is active in his church, the Swanton School Board, and the Delta Teachers Union.

With all the criticism teachers are getting in the media today, Mr. Heban’s story is a breath of fresh air.