OHSAA Provides Restructured Spring Sports Dates If Schools Re-Open On May 1st

On Wednesday, April 8th, the member schools of the OHSAA received a memo from OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass updating schools on the status of spring sports along with some other items. Included was a schedule for the spring season if schools reopen on May 1st, as they are scheduled to do currently.

Snodgrass did state that if the schools would end up being closed for the remainder of the school year then the spring sports season will be canceled.

The entire memo can be found below:

Pupil Activity Coaching Permits

We will continue to monitor the status of spring seasons as well as summer facility availability as it relates to expiration of any Pupil Activity Coaching Permits and provide guidance if closures occur through the summer months.

Annual Award Certificates (Archie Griffin, Courageous Student Awards, NFHS Award)

Last year, we made these available online to permit easier access and the ability to tailor them to your recipients by printing names on them, etc. These annual certificates are now available on each school’s myOHSAA account. The links to the award certificates can be found in the left navigation near the bottom under OHSAA Awards. Please do not hesitate to contact membershipservices@ohsaa.org if you need any assistance.

District Athletic Board Elections

After much discussion and since elections for District Athletic Board members are all electronic (as well as petitions that are required to be submitted), we will go forward with the normal process. While nominating petitions are scheduled to be available beginning next week, detailed information will be provided to you prior to that time.

More Guidance for Fall Scholarship Eligibility/NCAA Eligibility

A reminder from previous guidance last week that the GPA requirement is not an OHSAA mandate (many are not aware of that).While law mandates you have one, it is not used for eligibility or ineligibility in our office (violating a school’s GPA requirement does not result in forfeiture of a contest).Therefore, if you are utilizing Pass/Fail options for your students, you need not worry how that affects fall 2020 eligibility.

The NFHS continues conversation with the NCAA relative to student-athlete fall semester eligibility.The NFHS expects decisions from the NCAA very soon relative to Div. I and Div. II to follow soon after as it relates to Pass/Fail grades and GPA requirements at the NCAA level.

It has been asked that they have a link to easy access for news, updates and FAQ’s and the NCAA has assured this will occur. We will share that as soon as we are provided it. Since the NCAA and NFHS share the same office building in Indianapolis, the dialogue in communication continues efficiently. Much of their info can be found at:ncaa.org/COVID-19

Information Relative to Spring Sports & Beyond

First, we continue to stay in close contact with the state’s leadership relative to stay-at-home orders. Additionally, we continue to collaborate with the OASSA to make certain we have each other’s support as it relates to a return to school and activities.A few important updates/reminders:

If schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be cancelled in Ohio

The mandatory No-Contact period remains in place until at least May 1. No practices or group workouts may occur through this date.

No-contact does not mean ‘electronic’ communication is not permitted. In fact, we encourage coaches to maintain correspondence, provide workouts, etc. to INDIVIDUALS.

The dates below for a spring season/tournaments are tentative. We are continuing with the Governor’s optimistic direction that schools will re-open on May 4. We will adjust accordingly. However optimistic this may be, we must PLAN for the return even if that ends up changing.

With a current return on May 4, the following schedule has been adopted for spring sports. Specific information relative to Sectional and District Tournaments, playing dates, seeding procedures, game sites, will all be provided in communications from the respective six District Athletic Boards.

If for any reason specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, ALL sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.

Restructured 2020 Spring Sport Dates – as of April 8

BASEBALL Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 11 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 12-15 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 17 Sectional Tournaments* May 23-30 District Tournaments June 1-6 Regional Tournaments June 11 & 12 State Tournament June 19-21 Season Concludes June 27

* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.

SOFTBALL Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 18 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 19-22 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 24 Sectional Tournaments* May 30-June 6 District Tournaments June 8-13 Regional Tournaments June 15-20 State Tournament June 25-27 Season Concludes July 4

* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.

TENNIS Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 18 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 19-22 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 24 Sectional Tournament* May 30-June 6 District Tournament June 8-13 State Tournament June 18-20 Season Concludes June 27

* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.

TRACK & FIELD Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 25 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 26-29 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 31 District Tournament June 9-13 Regional Tournament June 17-20 State Tournament June 26-27 Season Concludes June 27

Notes for Participating Schools: