Area FFA Chapters Compete In District 1 Dairy Cattle Judging

Last week schools in the District 1 area participated in the District 1 Dairy Cattle Judging Event.

The Dairy Cattle Judging CDE (Career Development Event) is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students were challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and writing class reasons.

Placing 1st was West Unity, 2nd was Patrick Henry, 3rd was Liberty Center and 4th was Archbold.

Individual top finishers were: first place – Leanna Baker, West Unity, second place – Will Seedorf, Patrick Henry, third place – Brooke Bostelman, Patrick Henry and fourth place – Jordan Schaffner, West Unity.

The Food Science CDE is a team contest that consists of completing a product development scenario in which they calculate the nutritional facts for a new food product and design a new package.

Also, they complete an aroma identification section, take a written test, respond to a mock customer complaint letter, identify sanitation errors in the food industry and complete a taste sensory test.

Placing 1st was Eastwood, 2nd as Bowling Green, 3rd was Fayette, and 4th was Delta.

In the FFA Job Interview CDE students polish their skills in landing a job and launching their career. At the competition, each member submits a resume, completes a job application and participates in an interview via telephone, in person one-on- one and with a panel of possible employers. The divisions are by ages.

In the District contest held at Oak Harbor the following students participated with the top ones advancing to state in the spring.

Division 1 – area finishers – 2nd place – Savannah Swift, Ayersville, 4th place – Brooke Moreland – West Unity

Division 2 – area finishers – 1st place – Tayanna Bagrowski, Archbold

Division 3 – area finishers – 2nd place – Luke Schroeder, Ayersville, 4th place – Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview

Division 4 – area finishers – 1st place – Ian Hoffman, West Unity, 2nd place – Jada Reinking, Fayette, 3rd place – Kalleigh Fry, Archbold

Division 5 – area finishers – 1st place – Carter Nofziger, Wauseon

The Ag Tech and Mechanical Engineering event is an on-line test that covers the math and science of compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures. Ayersville placed 18th and Patrick Henry placed 23rd in the state.

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers.

The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life. The Ohio FFA currently has 25,577 members in 324 chapters.