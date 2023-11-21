Area FFA Members Participate In Job Interview CDE

Edon – Earlier in November schools in the District 1 area participated in the FFA Job Interview CDE (Career Development Event). In this event students polish their skills in landing a job and launching their career.

At the competition, each member submitted a resume, completed a job application and participated in an interview via telephone, in person one-on- one and with a panel of possible employers. The divisions are by age and years of FFA membership.

In the District contest held at Edon the following students participated with the top ones advancing to state.

Division 1 – 1st – Alex Paulson, Evergreen

Division 2 – 1st – Lakota Siegel, West Unity, 2nd – Natalie Alencastro, Pettisville

Division 3 – 1st – Alexis Perry, Woodmore, 2nd – MaKayla Tellier – Anthony Wayne

Division 4 –1st – Kassidy Zientek, Wauseon, 2nd – Miguel Garcia – Fairview

Division 5 – Emma Thompson, Delta

The Ag Tech and Mechanical Engineering CDE is an on-line test that covers the math and science of compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures.

Brennan Stemen, Delta, placed 3rd in the state. Delta placed 17th and Patrick Henry placed 23rd in the state. Delta team members included: Stemen, Walter Hallett, IV and Hunter St. John. PH team members included: Wyatt Chamberlain, Brady Scherdt and Noah Keeran.

The District 1 FFA Food Science CDE consisted of completing a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package.

Also, they completed an aroma identification section, took a written test, responded to a mock customer complaint letter, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and completed a taste sensory test. Area finishers were: 1st – Eastwood, 2nd – Oregon Clay, 3rd – Genoa and 4th – Delta.

The FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest is based on a two-part demonstration of parliamentary procedure knowledge, a knowledge test, and a demonstration of parliamentary law.

Contestants are judged on public speaking skills, debate, handling a motion, proper use of parliamentary procedure, and parliamentary procedure knowledge.

District competition took place at Woodmore HS and the finalists were: 1st – Oak Harbor, 2nd – Wauseon, 3rd – Eastwood, 4th – Pettisville, 5th – Otsego. In the Novice division 1st place went to Evergreen.

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.

They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life. The Ohio FFA currently has 25,577 members in 324 chapters.