Lake View Church invites you to attend A Christmas Musical Celebration! “Christmas Changes Everything” created and arranged by Mike Speck will be held at the Lake View Church (4616 E. Territorial Road, Camden, MI 49232) located ½ mile W. of M-99; 2 miles N. of Pioneer, OH; 16 miles S. of Hillsdale, MI. The celebration will be December 8th & 9th at 7 p.m. and December 10th at 4 p.m. For free tickets please call 517-567-8529.