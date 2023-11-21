November Students Of The Month Announced At North Central Elementary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTUDENTS OF THE MONTH … North Central Elementary School recently recognized the November 2023 “Students of the Month-Eagle Heroes”. Each student was selected as for their outstanding “MANNERS”: Back Row, Left to Right: Brodyn Sentel, Oliver Brigel, Keagan Crivello, Cambrie Elston, Garrett Adams, Xander Fantini. Middle Row, Left to Right: Thea Rademacher, Dalton Miller, Stephanie Maney, Camila Cruz, Marlie Pittman. Front Row, Left to Right: Eloise Williams, Ava Szymanski, Kingston BarnesNot Shown: Ixaiah Williams.