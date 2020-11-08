Area Runners Earn All-Ohio Honors At State Cross Country Meet

DIVISION II ALL-OHIO … Wauseon’s Braden Vernot was ninth overall to help Wauseon finish seventh as a team. (PHOTO COURTESY TOM VERNOT)

By: Nate Calvin

OBETZ, OHIO-Wauseon senior Braden Vernot concluded his high school career by finishing ninth overall in the Division II boys race with a time of 16:02 to lead the Indians to a seventh-place finish in the team standings. Next for Wauseon was Jack Callan in 36th (16:40), Hunter Wasnich placed 51st (16:56), Aidan Pena was 86th (17:21), Carter Nofziger placed 118th (17:49), Layton Willson was 164th (19:49), and Joseph Perez finished 165th (20:09).

Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor also earned All-Ohio recognition by running a 16:14 to come home 19th overall. Fayette’s Quinn Mitchell ran a time of 16:55 to place 59th in the Division III boys race.

In the Division II girls event, Grace Rhoades was the top finisher for the Lady Indians by placing 16th overall (19:00) as Wauseon placed 15th as a team. Serena Mathews was next for Wauseon by placing 90th (20:36), Magdalena Duden was 112th (21:08), Alona Mahnke took 131st (21:37, Natasha Miller was 139th (21:47), Natalie Kuntz placed 157th (23:05), and Bailey McGuire captured 169th (23:50).

Kylie Sauder of Archbold earned All-Ohio in the Division III girls race by coming home 17th overall with a time of 19:18 and Edgerton’s Ashlee Hug placed 94th in a time of 21:01.

BOYS DIVISION II

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Woodridge 113; 2. Waynesville 149; 3. Unioto 149; 7. Wauseon 207

AREA RUNNERS EARNING ALL-OHIO: 9. Braden Vernot (Wauseon) 16:02; 19. Joshuah Taylor 16:14

BOYS DIVISION III

TOP 3 TEAMS: 1. East Canton 126; Summit Co. Day 151; 3. Mount Gilead 173

AREA FINISHERS: 59. Quinn Mitchell (Fayette) 16:55

GIRLS DIVISION II

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lexington 113; 2. Oakwood 127; 3. Akron SVSM 135; 15. Wauseon 337

AREA RUNNERS EARNING ALL-OHIO: 16. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon) 19:00

GIRLS DIVISION III

TOP 3 TEAMS: 1. West Liberty-Salem 55; 2. Minster 83; 3. Liberty Center 115

AREA RUNNERS EARNING ALL-OHIO: 17. Kylie Sauder (Archbold) 19:18; OTHER FINISHERS: 94. Ashlee Hug (Edgerton) 21:01

DIVISION II ALL-OHIO … Joshuah Taylor of Bryan ran a time of 16:14 to place 19th out of 168 runners. (PHOTO COURTESY BRYAN SCHOOLS)

DIVISION III ALL-OHIO … Archbold’s Kylie Sauder brought home All-Ohio honors by placing 17th (19:18). (PHOTO COURTESY ARCHBOLD SCHOOLS)

DIVISION II ALL-OHIO … Wauseon sophomore Grace Rhoades took 16th overall (19:00) to lead the Lady Indians to 15th in the team standings. (PHOTO COURTESY TOM VERNOT)

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com