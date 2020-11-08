Bryan Board Of Public Affairs Dissolves Generator Maintenance Fund

By: Jeremy Scott

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs met on November 3rd in regular session via teleconference. All members were in attendance.

During the meeting the Board was asked to approve a $50,000 principal and interest payment to the Electric Department from the Communications Department for the 2021 budget year for repayment from the fiber and coax lease. The Inter-fund loan was originally established in 1998 for $2.5 million for communication infrastructure, working capital, and initial operational funding. Currently the balance remains at $369,067.35.

The Board also approved the dissolution and transfer of the Generator Maintenance Fund to the Electric Operating Fund in order to expediate distribution of funds. The Board approved three resolutions transferring monies from the Electric Fund to the Electric Capital Reserve Fund, the Water Fund to the Water Capital Reserve Fund, and Communications Fund to the Communication Capital Reserve Fund.

Finally, the Board approved the hiring of Chris Yeager as a part-time laborer/meter reader. The next meeting of the Bryan Board of Public Affairs will be November 17th at 5:00pm.

