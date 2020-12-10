Area Schools Participate In Virtual Quiz Tournament

On November 21, 2020 the Northwest Ohio Educational Service and the Regional Quiz Director held a virtual Quiz Tournament for a group of schools within the 4-County wide area.

Sally Kovar, Education Consultant and Greg Bossick, Regional Quiz Director hosted the tournament together to enable students to participate virtually so that students have the experience of extra-curricular activities in these difficult times.

The following schools participated: Ayersville, Antwerp, Evergreen, Hicksville, Hilltop, Montpelier, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Stryker, Swanton, and Tinora.

Students competed in Varsity, Junior Varsity and Junior High levels. Students answers a series of difficult questions that included areas of Literature, Government, History, Science, and the Humanities using the National Academic Quiz Tournament format. Everyone involved had the chance to participate from home or within their school using social distancing.

The tournament winners were:

Varsity: First Place-Pettisville Local Schools-Rebecca Dorosz, Coach; Second Place-Evergreen Local Schools-Bill Blanchong, Coach; Third Place-Hicksville Schools-Kathy Laney, Coach

Junior Varsity: First Place-Pettisville Local Schools-Rebecca Dorosz, Coach; Second Place-Antwerp Schools-Wade Sisson, Coach

Junior High-First Place-Pettisville Local Schools-Rebecca Dorosz, Coach; Second Place-Montpelier Schools -Carolyn Hopper, Coach

Students were also honored for their individual performances throughout the day.

Students with the top points were: Varsity: First place-Heath Waidelich- Pettisville; Second Place-Chloe Gerhart-Hicksville; Third Place-Branden Johnanson-Montpelier

Junior Varsity: First Place-Griffin Eash-Pettisville; Second Place-Kate Roth-Pettisville; Third Place-Morgan Kniceley-Antwerp

Junior High: First Place-Caden Bishop-Pettisville; Second Place-Kendall Sears-Pettisville

QUIZ TOURNAMENT AWARDS … Heath Waidelich-Varsity top point winner.

QUIZ TOURNAMENT AWARDS … Griffin Eash-Junior Varsity top point winner; Kate Roth-Junior Varsity second place point winner.

QUIZ TOURNAMENT AWARDS … Casen Bishop-Junior High top point winner; Kendall Sears-Junior High second place point winner.

QUIZ TOURNAMENT AWARDS … Lyla Heising, Heath Waidelich, Levi Myers, Elise Hoylman.

QUIZ TOURNAMENT AWARDS … Caden Bishop, Emily VanDenBergh, and Ryan Clark (not pictured).

QUIZ TOURNAMENT AWARDS … Sophie Sterken, Kate Roth, Griffin Eash, Ella Richer, Colton Wood.